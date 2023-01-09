NFL World Reacts To The Brian Flores Coaching Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Brian Flores' stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not last for another season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Flores, who's the current Steelers linebackers coach.

Flores joined the Steelers in 2022 after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins after two seasons as head coach.

Fans think this would be a good hire for the Browns since Flores is well-regarded as a stout defensive coach.

"Brian Flores deserves any opportunity that comes to him as frankly, I think he should be a head coach still. I have plenty of deep threads about the respect I have for Flores #Browns fans. I can promise one thing, Flores will make your defense blank even the best offensive minds," another tweet read.

The Browns are currently looking for a new defensive coordinator after Joe Woods was let go on Monday morning.