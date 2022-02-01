NFL World Reacts To The Brian Flores Lawsuit News

A bombshell report was released on Tuesday afternoon involving Brian Flores and a class action lawsuit he’s filed against the NFL.

Flores, the former Dolphins head coach and now top coaching candidate, has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and New York Giants for alleged racism during the hiring process. The Dolphins, Giants and Broncos are mentioned in the lawsuit, along with the NFL.

Several text messages from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores are being used in the lawsuit. In those text messages, Belichick congratulated Flores for landing the Giants’ head coaching position. Flores hadn’t interviewed for the job yet, though. Belichick then realized he mistook the information he received to be Brian Daboll, not Flores, who actually went on to land the job.

Flores is accusing the Giants of not seriously considering him as a candidate and instead bringing him in simply because of the NFL’s Rooney Rule. This is a potentially bombshell development within the NFL.

“Here is the text of the Brian Flores lawsuit. Devastating allegations against the Giants, Stephen Ross, and even John Elway. Cannot overstate enough how massive this potentially is.”

The Giants aren’t the only team in the spotlight here. The Broncos and Dolphins are also mentioned in the lawsuit.

Flores says in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 to lose. The Broncos, meanwhile, apparently showed up to a 2019 interview with Flores in an unprofessional manner.

Broncos are named in Brian Flores' lawsuit over 2019 interview with team … lawsuit alleges Elway, Ellis and others hour late for interview and that "They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had (sic) drinking heavily the night before.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) February 1, 2022

Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, and has filed a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination. Flores alleges that MIA owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100k per game to lose, and instructed Flores to tamper with a "prominent quarterback" — Jake Rosen (@JakeMRosen) February 1, 2022

This is a stunning development and damning indictment on the NFL.

Just under two weeks to go until the Super Bowl, this is shaping up to be the biggest story of the football season.