NFL World Reacts To The Brian Hoyer Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New England Patriots might be down to their third-string quarterback for the rest of Sunday afternoon's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Hoyer was in the blue medical tent on the sideline before he was sent to the locker room to have his injury evaluated further.

The Patriots then put a tweet out and said that Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury.

Hoyer was originally replacing starter Mac Jones, who is out for this game with a sprained ankle.

Patriots fans are hopeful that Hoyer is alright, considering that the team is now down to their third-string quarterback.

Rookie Bailey Zappe is now in the game for the Patriots as they continue to hold a 3-0 lead at Lambeau Field. A win gets them to 2-2 on the season.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on CBS.