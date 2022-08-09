NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Ownership News

The Denver Broncos are officially under new ownership.

On Tuesday, the NFL owners gathered for a meeting and unanimously approved Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune) as the ownership group's controlling owner. Walton — with an estimated net worth of about $60 billion — is now the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

Walton's son-in-law, Greg Penner, and Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton-Penner, are expected to handle the day-to-day ownership duties.

Businesswoman Mellody Hobson, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton have also been added as minority owners.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Bowlen era officially over. In with the Walton-Penner group," one fan wrote.

"Congrats @LewisHamilton! Going to any games after the F1 season?" another said.

"Welp. The Great Value Broncos!" another added.

“We’re just so excited to officially become a part of the Broncos. big, big day for us,” Walton said during a press conference on Tuesday, per The Denver Post.

The Walton-Penner group purchased the Broncos for a world-record sports franchise price of $4.65 billion. This sale ends the 38-year stint under Bowlen family ownership.