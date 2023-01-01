NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Significant Change

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The changes continue in Denver.

After taking over as Broncos interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg has already fired the special teams coordinator and offensive line coach. And now, per the NFL Network's James Palmer, the team has a new play-caller.

"I'm told they're going to move on to their third play-caller of the season, as offensive coordinator Justin Outten is gonna be calling plays today," Palmer reported. "I've been told by coaches on the offensive side of the ball that they've changed this offense so many times to accommodate Russell Wilson... they're not even sure what the identity of this offense truly is."

The NFL world reacted to the news ahead of kickoff.

"Outten has been in charge of the running game all year," a fan said. "Welcome to making Russell Wilson Tim Tebow. We’ve seen this before."

"Chiefs might [be] the first team to break 100 points in an NFL game," another said. "Wow."

"Seems optimal."

"Can’t wait for this stupid season to be over."

"?? Lmao Outten finally having to do something," another laughed.

Not great.