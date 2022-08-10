NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

As the Cleveland Browns await the final decision on his punishment, the team is allowing quarterback Deshaun Watson to start Friday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is, unless the NFL hands out a punishment in the next two days. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see what the NFL's appeal to Judge Sue Robinson's decision will bring.

Robinson handed Watson a six-game suspension, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly pushing for a full season. In the meantime, Watson will prepare to see the field for the first time in over a year.

Fans are less than impressed with the Browns right now.

"Browns: 'prepare for the consequences of our own actions? Never heard of her. We're quadrupling down,'" reporter Tanya Ray Fox said.

"The Browns really just do not care what he did, do they?" one fan questioned.

Other fans think Goodell and the NFL will step in and hand Watson his suspension to keep him off the field this weekend.

"No way Goodell let's this happen," a fan said.

Will Watson actually see the field on Friday?