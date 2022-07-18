NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass.

That shows that the team isn't comfortable with Josh Dobbs starting games if Brissett were to go down with an injury. He's currently listed as the third quarterback behind Watson and Brissett.

NFL fans had all kinds of different reactions to this news.

"Sign Cam Newton. Newton vs. Baker Week 1 in the ultimate Revenge game," one fan tweeted.

"If this were to happen the two names that came to mind were Taylor Heinicke and Gardner Minshew," another fan tweeted.

The Browns will have to work quickly to get a quarterback in that situation, especially since training camp is about a week away.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio thinks that a decision surrounding Watson could be made around that time.