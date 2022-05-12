NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Schedule Leak

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A number of fans are learning where their team will be playing opening day thanks to some early NFL schedule leaks.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov (via Joseph Person) shared that the Browns will take on the Panthers Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The NFL world reacted to the leak across social media.

"Call me crazy, but this feels like the league thinks Baker will get dealt to Carolina and have an immediate revenge game Week 1," tweeted one NFL writer.

"The Baker Mayfield Bowl," another user replied.

"Baker about to play automatic QB."

"Deshaun Watson should NOT be allowed to play," a fan stated.

"Now confirmed," said Browns writer Nick Pedone.

"Still many questions regarding the QB position for both teams," tweeted another user. "Namely ones a pervert and the other just sucks so unbelievably bad."

"Don’t care, we ready to be 1-0," a Panthers fan replied.

This one could quickly become one of the more anticipated matchups of the NFL's first week.