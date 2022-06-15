NFL World Reacts To The Bruce Smith Controversy

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 31: Bruce Smith answers questions from the media during the The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2009 press conference at the Tampa Convention Center on January 31, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Earlier this week, legendary pass rusher Bruce Smith openly questioned why former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tony Boselli selected for the Hall of Fame.

"On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF," Smith said in an Instagram post. "But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall’s play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee."

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the news. They harkened back to the time Smith and Boselli went head-to-head on the field.

"Tony Boselli kicked Bruce Smith’s ass," Jaguars reporter Frank Frangie said. "Tony never talks about that game, just did his job, as usual. Even seems embarrassed when asked about it. He’s one of the best LTs ever. Whether Bruce likes it or not. Truly deserves HOF. That is all. Have a good day."

"Bruce Smith got abused by Tony Boselli. Now he’s taking shots? Class act. PS — he didn’t even shake Boselli’s hand after being dominated and wouldn’t comment on that game for years," said NFL analyst Pete Prisco.

"Beyond despicable what Bruce Smith wrote on Instagram in ridiculing Tony Boselli’s election to HOF. Tony has decided to take high road and not publicly fire back. Smith gonna get ton of blowback, especially after introducing Tony as HOFer at NFL Honors program," another fan said.

Is Bruce Smith right or did Boselli earn his place in the Hall of Fame?