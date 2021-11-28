NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers Injury News

Few NFL teams, if any, have had to deal with as many notable injuries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent weeks.

Tampa Bay has been without Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown for an extended period of time on offense. On defense, the Buccaneers have been without several key contributors.

That trend continued on Sunday.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and cornerback Jamel Dean are both questionable to return following their injuries on Sunday.

Bucs’ LB Devin White questionable to return today due to a hip injury. Bucs’ CB Jamel Dean questionable to return to today due to a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Yikes.

“Bucs are DECIMATED. Injury gods are saying, “Better luck next year.” Devin White and Jamel Dean already gone today. Now they’re down to their third-string left guard. Obviously no AB. No chance at Indy vs hot Colts,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

Bucs are DECIMATED. Injury gods are saying, "Better luck next year." Devin White and Jamel Dean already gone today. Now they're down to their third-string left guard. Obviously no AB. No chance at Indy vs hot Colts. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 28, 2021

It’s certainly a pretty crushing blow for the Tampa Bay defense.

“We are averaging an injury every 3 minutes. Has to be a record right?” one fan tweeted.

“Bruh Bucs can’t catch a break with these injuries on defense,” another fan added on social media.

The Buccaneers are 7-3 on the season, taking on the Colts on Sunday afternoon. The game between Tampa Bay and Indianapolis is airing on FOX.