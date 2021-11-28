The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers Injury News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet on the sideline.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Few NFL teams, if any, have had to deal with as many notable injuries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent weeks.

Tampa Bay has been without Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown for an extended period of time on offense. On defense, the Buccaneers have been without several key contributors.

That trend continued on Sunday.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and cornerback Jamel Dean are both questionable to return following their injuries on Sunday.

Yikes.

“Bucs are DECIMATED. Injury gods are saying, “Better luck next year.” Devin White and Jamel Dean already gone today. Now they’re down to their third-string left guard. Obviously no AB. No chance at Indy vs hot Colts,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

It’s certainly a pretty crushing blow for the Tampa Bay defense.

“We are averaging an injury every 3 minutes. Has to be a record right?” one fan tweeted.

“Bruh Bucs can’t catch a break with these injuries on defense,” another fan added on social media.

The Buccaneers are 7-3 on the season, taking on the Colts on Sunday afternoon. The game between Tampa Bay and Indianapolis is airing on FOX.

