NFL World Reacts To The Bucs' Crushing Injury News

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of healthy offensive linemen.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie has suffered a torn ACL and MCL after he was carted off the field on Saturday night. He started the game at right guard before moving to left guard in the second half.

Stinnie appeared in six games last season and has played in 12 games the last two years.

Bucs fans are starting to get concerned that Tom Brady won't have good protection once he's back with the team.

"Tom Brady’s offensive line is a top 3 story in that NFC that nobody’s talking about," Jason McIntrye tweeted.

The Bucs have had some brutal luck along their line over the last few months. Center Ryan Jensen is likely done for the year after suffering a knee injury and that came after they lost both starting guards.

Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

We'll have to see if general manager Jason Licht makes a trade for some offensive line help.