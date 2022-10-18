NFL World Reacts To The Bucs' Significant Injury News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in a stunning upset to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend by a final score of 20-18.

To make matters worse, the team also lost a key member of the defense. According to a new report, defensive back Logan Ryan is expected to land on Injured Reserve with a foot injury.

"Bucs standout DB Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, with Dr. Martin O'Malley performing it, sources say. He’s headed for Injured Reserve with plans to be back late in the season and the playoffs," NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport said.

Fans aren't exactly sure the Buccaneers will make the playoffs in the first place.

"They need to make playoffs first Ian…." one fan said.

"Are we even gonna make the playoffs?" asked another fan.

"Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game…" said a third.

Will the Buccaneers make the playoffs?