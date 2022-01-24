NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Troubling Postgame News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in stunning fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, late on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay trailed big early before mounting a huge comeback late, only for it to come up a bit short when the Rams drilled a game-winning field goal.

Following the game, the Buccaneers had some troubling postgame admissions.

Lavonte David confirms that some players knew the call and some didn't on the deep shot to Kupp — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 24, 2022

That doesn’t sound great…

“Good lord for a team that’s been together for 2 yrs and came in defending champs, HOW IS THIS STILL HAPPENING?!!” one fan asked.

“Still an asinine call knowing the best WR in the league or OBJ might be singled up. Sit in some kind of prevent. How you have miscommunication this late in the year. Majority if not all players have been in Bowles system for what? 3 years,” another fan asked.

“You cannot make these things up. What? This was not a regular season game. It’s the playoffs. Wow,” another fan admitted.

David also admitted that the Bucs had a lot of turmoil this year.

Bucs LB Lavonte David said the team had "a lot of turmoil going on in our organization." https://t.co/S2KOGss3Vq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2022

It’s unclear what David was referring to specifically, but it’s not hard to wonder, given what’s happened with Antonio Brown and others.

The Bucs are going home early, while the Rams are off to the NFC Championship Game.