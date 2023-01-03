NFL World Reacts To The Calvin Ridley Announcement

Calvin Ridley is ready to get back onto the NFL gridiron after a one-year hiatus.

The up-and-coming star wide receiver was handed a full-year suspension this past offseason after he was found guilty of violating the NFL's gambling regulations.

Ridley will be eligible to retake the field for the 2023 season. He took to Twitter with a message about his impending return on Tuesday.

"Can’t lie I’m mad I’m bout ready," he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message.

"DUVAL is ready for you big dog!!" one fan wrote.

"They rly wasted a year off ur career," another said.

"@NFL make it interesting. Bring him back now. That will bring views on its own I promise," another suggested.

Despite his suspension, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Ridley in a trade with the Falcons just before this year's deadline. The Jags sent two future draft picks ranging from a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder, conditional on Ridley's reinstatement.

Ridley, 28, reeled in 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns through the first four years of his NFL career.