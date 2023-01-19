NFL World Reacts To The Cameron Jordan Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan received a major fine from the NFL.

Jordan was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star pass rusher made it clear he was not faking and appealed the league's decision.

Well, on Thursday afternoon, Jordan won his appeal.

"Saints’ DE Cameron Jordan won his appeal of the $50,000 fine for violating the league’s rule on allegedly faking an injury during a Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, per source. Fine now rescinded," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

One Saints reporter thinks that's good news for the team on its appeal as well.

"Would seem to indicate that the Saints would win theirs as well," Saints reporter Jeff Nowak said.

Other fans are shocked the NFL admitted it made a mistake in this matter.

"Wait the NFL admitted to a mistake???" one fan said sarcastically.

"Good for him!!! That was such a bs fine! If there’s one player who’s integrity I would not question, it would be Cam Jordan. (And Demario Davis) fine two players," added another.

