NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals' Big Roster News

There's been a lot of drama in the Arizona Cardinals organization this offseason - mostly surrounding the team's relationship with star quarterback Kyler Murray. But one bit of roster news just hit the wire that will really get Cardinals fans excited.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has informed the team that he will be returning and play in 2022. Hudson had previously stayed away from mandatory minicamp and left his plans up in the air for the coming season.

The 33-year-old center is a three-time Pro Bowler who earned All-Pro honors with the Raiders in 2019. Hudson joined the Cardinals via a trade this past year and started 12 games for the team.

For Cardinals fans, this announcement no doubt comes as a big sigh of relief. All of the fans and analysts are already describing it as such:

The 2021 NFL season saw the Arizona Cardinals end their several-year playoff drought while quarterback Kyler Murray emerged as an early season MVP candidate.

Arizona ultimately didn't win the division though, and were knocked out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. But expectations are going to be high for them this coming season.

That said, the Cardinals will probably need to devote a lot of time next offseason to figuring out their long term plans at center.

Will Rodney Hudson return to the Pro Bowl this coming season?