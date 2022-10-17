NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Panthers Trade News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After kicking wide receiver Robbie Anderson out of yesterday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Carolina Panthers wasted no time kicking him out of Charlotte entirely.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Terms of the trade are not yet disclosed, those changes are it's not exactly a king's ransom of draft picks.

Anderson played 23 snaps in yesterday's game against the Rams before getting into an argument with his coach. At one point, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks had enough and had Anderson escorted to the locker room. He did not return.

Anderson downplayed what happened afterwards, but it's clear that the bridge was burned and the earth was salted behind him. It was a question of when, not if, Anderson would be kicked off the team entirely.

NFL fans are more perplexed over why the Cardinals would agree to the trade than anything else. Some are wondering if it's a sign that star wide receiver Marqise "Hollywood" Brown is more injured than some have thought.

Robbie Anderson played wide receiver at Temple but went undrafted in 2016. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent and quickly became the team's top receiver thanks to his deep threat ability.

In four years with the Jets, Anderson seldom missed a game and rewarded the Jets with 207 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranks top 20 in team history in all three categories.

Anderson became a free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $20 million contract, then a two-year, $30 million extension the following year.

The Panthers are fortunate that they don't owe most of that remaining salary.

But it appears that Carolina's selling spree is beginning.