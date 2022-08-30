NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Raiders Trade
The Cardinals and Raiders dropped another move on the transaction wire Tuesday.
According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the desert, with agent Kevin Conner confirming the move.'
The NFL world reacted to the interconference trade on social media.
"Gotta be a sick joke," one fan tweeted.
"What's going on?!" another asked.
"Cardinals addressing need at CB," tweeted José M. Romero.
"And there you go - took a little longer than I anticipated but there is your trade," said sports talk radio host John Gambadoro.
"Raiders are erasing the Gruden- Mayock era today," commented Matt Miller.
Mullen started in all five games he appeared in last season, tallying 20 tackles and an interception.