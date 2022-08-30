NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Raiders Trade

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals and Raiders dropped another move on the transaction wire Tuesday.

According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the desert, with agent Kevin Conner confirming the move.'

The NFL world reacted to the interconference trade on social media.

"Gotta be a sick joke," one fan tweeted.

"What's going on?!" another asked.

"Cardinals addressing need at CB," tweeted José M. Romero.

"And there you go - took a little longer than I anticipated but there is your trade," said sports talk radio host John Gambadoro.

"Raiders are erasing the Gruden- Mayock era today," commented Matt Miller.

Mullen started in all five games he appeared in last season, tallying 20 tackles and an interception.