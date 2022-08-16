NFL World Reacts To The Carl Nassib Signing News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After spending the first two years of his career in Cleveland, Carl Nassib made his name as a member of the Bucs before signing on with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, Nassib signed a one-year deal to rejoin the team (and coach) that he once thrived with.

The NFL world reacted to the Nassib's signing news.

"No brainer signing. I love it, especially with Gill missing time," a Bucs fan commented. "Wasn't he also a captain in 2019? So, he brings leadership too."

"How important is the signing of Carl Nassib by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?" asked Cyd Ziegler. "It could be one of the most impactful in the history of the LGBT community... and the NFL."

"Bucs first got [Carl Nassib] as a gem of a waiver claim in 2018 from Browns -- got 6.5 sacks that year, then 6.0 in Todd Bowles' defense in 2019. Didn't find same success in Las Vegas, totaling four sacks in two years, but now back to help with depth in Tampa Bay at age 29," tweeted The Athletic's Greg Auman.

"Every locker room culture is different," said Jenna Laine. "But the thing that was most telling for me about the one in Tampa was that there were Bucs players who told me after Carl Nassib came out, that they suspected/knew he was gay, and they not only honored that secret but supported him fully."

Nassib became the first openly gay NFL player last year, pledging $100,000 to the Trevor Project during his announcement.