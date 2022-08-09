NFL World Reacts To The Case Keenum Undercover Video

Buffalo Bills backup Case Keenum pulled a wildly-entertaining prank on his teammates during opening practice on Tuesday.

The veteran QB put on a disguise and altered his voice to see how many autographs he could get without his Bills teammates noticing.

The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

Keenum tried to trick wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Gabriel Davis, general manager Brandon Beane and even his quarterback counterpart Josh Allen.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral video.

"Hell of a debut performance by @casekeenum," Bills analyst Chris Brown wrote.

"My biggest take away from this: Brandon Beane knows his guys," another added.

"The look on Gabe Davis' face," another said.

The Bills landed Keenum in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Beane and the Buffalo front office restructured the 34-year-old QB's contract so he's scheduled to earn $3.5 million in base salary this coming season.

Keenum, a 10th year NFL pro, will serve as Josh Allen's primary backup — taking over the role previous held by now-Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky. Matt Barkley is the team's third-string option.

Keenum seems to be enjoying his new team ahead of the 2022 NFL season.