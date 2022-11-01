NFL World Reacts To The Chase Claypool Trade Details

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon.

After weeks of speculation, the Steelers finally pulled the trigger and traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Windy City. In return, the Steelers got the Bears' original second-round pick.

It looked like the Steelers were getting the Ravens' second-round pick that the Bears got in the Roquan Smith deal before Ian Rapoport squashed that report.

NFL fans have already rushed to Twitter to say that this was an overpayment by the Bears.

"This is a significantly pricier trade for the Bears. Given the Packers' reported interest in Chase Claypool, it's easier to see how this offer would have been difficult to top," Jason Hirschborn tweeted.

"Man, that is a massive coup for the Steelers. Sheesh. I think Justin Fields is developing into the franchise guy very quickly in front of our eyes, but Claypool is not worth that pick in a deep WR class," Ian Wharton tweeted.

There's a chance that the Steelers could have two top 40 picks in next year's NFL Draft depending on how the Bears finish this season.

That's not bad for a team that really needs a retool.