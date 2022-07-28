NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Big Free Agency Signing

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old free agent worked out with the Chiefs on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this big-time signing for the Kansas City organization.

"Love this signing for this team," one fan wrote.

"This is a big one. Dunlap is still effective and he fits rights into what Spagnuolo wants to do with that role on defense. Dunlap's snap count might not be as high as some folks are used to, but his effectiveness on those snaps will matter. Good get for KC," another added.

"This gonna be an underrated pick up," another said.

Dunlap spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, logging 115 starts and two Pro-Bowl selections. He made his way to Seattle midway through the 2020 season and quickly fit into the Seahawks' defensive scheme. Through 17 games this past season, the former second-round draft pick notched 8.5 sacks.

With 96.0 career sacks, Dunlap ranks No. 8 on the sack list for active players.

Dunlap is expected to play a rotational role alongside three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark and first-round draft pick George Karlaftis.