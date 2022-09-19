NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Big Suspension News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their starting linebackers for the next month.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL has suspended Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay for the next four games.

Gay violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy and won't be eligible to return to the Chiefs roster until Oct. 17.

Gay was arrested back in January and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage after he was booked in the detention center.

He was visiting his son at his mother's house and got into an argument with her which led to him getting arrested. A report from the police department estimated the damage cost at $225 for a vacuum, phone screen protector, humidifier, etc.

NFL fans know that this is a big blow to the Chiefs' defense.

The Chiefs are 2-0 on the season after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.