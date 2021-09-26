The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Stunning Start

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Who had the Kansas City Chiefs starting the 2021 regular season with a 1-2 record?

Anyone? Bueller?

The Chiefs had been the best team in the NFL in September for a couple of years now. Prior to this season, Kansas City had been 10-0 in September in games started by Patrick Mahomes.

“I think we just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Mahomes said. “We have a very tough training camp, as everyone knows, where we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day One.

“And so, I think just stressing the importance — we’ve kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of really good teams up early in the season. And we know that if you lose a game in September, it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seedings if you’re trying to get in the playoffs. So we just stress the importance, knowing we’re playing a lot of good football teams at the beginning of the year.”

The Chiefs started the 2021 regular season with a win over the Browns, but they’ve since lost two straight games, falling to Baltimore and Los Angeles.

It’s a pretty surprising start to the year.

There’s plenty of season left, of course, but the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle for the first time in a long time.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.