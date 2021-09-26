Who had the Kansas City Chiefs starting the 2021 regular season with a 1-2 record?

Anyone? Bueller?

The Chiefs had been the best team in the NFL in September for a couple of years now. Prior to this season, Kansas City had been 10-0 in September in games started by Patrick Mahomes.

“I think we just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Mahomes said. “We have a very tough training camp, as everyone knows, where we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from Day One.

“And so, I think just stressing the importance — we’ve kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of really good teams up early in the season. And we know that if you lose a game in September, it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seedings if you’re trying to get in the playoffs. So we just stress the importance, knowing we’re playing a lot of good football teams at the beginning of the year.”

The Chiefs started the 2021 regular season with a win over the Browns, but they’ve since lost two straight games, falling to Baltimore and Los Angeles.

It’s a pretty surprising start to the year.

Chiefs fall to 1-2. They have a losing record for 1st time since they were 4-5 in 2015 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 26, 2021

The Chiefs have deserve to be 1-2. Frankly, they're lucky to be 1-2. Could easily be 0-3 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 26, 2021

Chiefs lose at Arrowhead. They are 1-2, last place in the AFC West. Unreal. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 26, 2021

.@Chiefs (1-2) move from +500 to +550 to win Super Bowl. (@BetMGM)@Buccaneers +500 betting favorites to win championship. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) September 26, 2021

There’s plenty of season left, of course, but the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle for the first time in a long time.