NFL World Reacts To The Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, reports revealed that the franchise is fielding trade offers for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, multiple teams remain interested in acquiring McCaffrey and there's belief something could happen before the November 1 trade deadline.

"Multiple NFL teams remain interested and are actively exploring trade scenarios for Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, per league sources. Unclear if he'll be dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline, per sources, but several sources expressed belief this is advancing and could happen," Wilson reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"All it takes is for one desperate team to give up a lot," one fan wrote.

"Someone might actually give up multiple first round picks for the best player at a devalued position," another said.

"There's too much smoke at this point from multiple media outlets. Somebody is leaking this information. Sounds like it's not a matter of if but when at this stage," another added.

A healthy McCaffrey has been a lone bright spot for the 1-5 Panthers this season. The former All-Pro running back has 670 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage through the first six games of the season.

The Panthers have made it very clear that they're only willing to deal McCaffrey for a significant price. Will someone bite on a possible deal before this year's deadline?