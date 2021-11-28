NFL World Reacts To The Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

Another week, another big taunting fine handed down from the National Football League, this one going to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been hit with a significant fine for his taunting move against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL announced on Saturday that the Kansas City running back has been hit with a $10,300 for his unsportsmanlike penalty.

“The NFL fined Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s win over the Cowboys. He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.

NFL fans are starting to get very frustrated by the rule.

“That is too much!” one fan tweeted.

“Hmmm… puzzling, only 3k less than Aaron Rodgers got for violating COVID protocols? Is anyone else confused?” another fan tweeted.

“$10,000 for pointing…” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I personally feel like a taunting penalty shouldn’t warrant a fine! Definitely an in game penalty, but not a fine! The NFL continues to treat 5 figure fines like they’re playing w/Monopoly $! It’s always been sad & unnecessarily high! Some guys wind up playing games nearly 4free!” another fan added.

Those are all fair points.

The fines, though, will keep coming.