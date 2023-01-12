NFL World Reacts To The Cole Beasley Announcement

The Buffalo Bills have brought back a former veteran wide receiver for their postseason run.

On Thursday, the team upgraded Cole Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Finally someone gives Beasley a shot..." one fan wrote.

"The only unlikeable thing about the Bills at this point," another said.

"Bills, ride the good vibes what are you doing?" another added.

Beasley spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019-21. He set career highs in receptions (82) in each of his 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The 33-year-old wide receiver appeared in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to Buffalo late this season. He has just six receptions for 35 yards and zero touchdowns through four games and one start this year.

Beasley has a wealth of postseason experience that could be useful on the Bills' playoff run.