NFL World Reacts To The Colts Firing Frank Reich

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a stunning move on Monday afternoon.

They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

This move comes just a week after owner Jim Irsay said that Reich's job was safe when they made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Reich had been the head coach since 2018. He'll finish his tenure with a 40-33-1 overall record as he searches for a new job.

The NFL community was insanely quick to react to this stunning news.

"For the record, I still think Frank Reich is a good coach. When he’s got a serviceable QB, he produces. Colts’ front office mismanaged this roster though IMO," Chris Rosvoglou tweeted.

Reich led the Colts to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020, but the team was off to a dreadful 3-5-1 start this season.

It remains to be seen who the interim head coach will be.