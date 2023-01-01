NFL World Reacts To The Commanders' New Mascot

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders chose to carry on some of its former franchise's history with the addition of their new mascot, Major Tuddy.

The mascot is an obvious nod to "The Hogs" who defined the team during its most successful years under Joe Gibbs.

Here was the Commanders' announcement on Sunday:

The NFL world reacted to Major Tuddy's reveal on Twitter.

"Why does everything with this franchise have to be so Goddamn cringy guys?" a fan asked. "C’mon man."

"A verified ball hog," tweeted Jori Epstein.

"Has this team ever done something right?"

"Major Tuddy was dishonorably discharged due to war crimes in Iraq."

"Daniel Snyder is going to hell," another said.

"I cannot imagine having to be a fan of this team," another user replied.

"How does this franchise mess up literally everything," wondered Blogging The Boys.

The new mascot comes amid a lawsuit from former members of "The Hogs" who do not want their namesake associated with this team/ownership group.