NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders.

According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline.

Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, but that doesn't seem to be the case. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the situation "will be over soon."

The NFL community is excited about that since it means Dan Snyder's run as owner is coming to an end.

"Just go toward the light," another tweet read.

The team was last purchased in 1999 by Snyder. He paid $750 million for the Commanders and has owned them ever since.

Who do you think will be the next owner of this team?