NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Breece Hall News

For the last three weeks, New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has been the engine behind their running game and their winning streak. But his day ended early against the Broncos today.

Hall opened up the scoring in today's defensive struggle with a scintillating 65-yard touchdown. But a few drives later, Hall's day ended when a collision with a Broncos defender knocked him out.

Hall was down for several minutes before being taken to the media tent. Afterwards, he was taken out on a cart and immediately ruled out with a knee injury.

Jets fans are understandably distraught. Hall leads the Jets in every major yardage category right now. And on a day where they've already lost several other players to injuries, this one is clearly stinging them:

Breece Hall has won Rookie of the Week honors in two of the last three weeks and totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those games. All were wins for the Jets.

It's too early to speculate as to what the injury might be, but getting ruled out that quickly is usually a sign that it's as bad as it looked - or worse.

The Jets went into halftime with a 10-9 lead but it seems like a very tentative one against this Denver Broncos defense.

