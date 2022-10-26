NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Deebo Samuel News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Some concerning news out of San Francisco Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, 49ers do-it-all weapon Deebo Samuel did not practice due to a hamstring injury.

The NFL world reacted to the Deebo update on social media.

"Nvm season is over," a Niners fan said.

"Deebo has a significant history of hamstring injuries & SF has a bye in W9," another user replied.

"Just rest up dude, no worries," a fan said of Deebo.

"Wonderful."

"Bruhhhhhh."

"Jimmy G when he has only 2 all-pros around him instead of 3," Caesars Sportsbook tweeted.

"Live look at CMC."

"Not great news," commented Luke Sawhook. "Hopefully he gets in at least a limited tomorrow."

"The [McCaffrey] effect."

Deebo suffered the injury in last week's blowout loss to the Chiefs.

His hamstring is definitely something that the team will monitor as they try to break out of their two-game losing streak against the NFC West rival Rams on FOX's "Game of the Week."