NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Julio Jones News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out for this afternoon's Week 5 contest.

The veteran wideout will be unable to go against his former Atlanta Falcons team due to a nagging knee injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news.

"This is terrible news… Would’ve been a sight to see Julio against The Falcons smh," one fan wrote.

"Julio might as well retire," another said.

"Signing Julio was never a good idea," another added.

"I don’t even know why they scooped up Julio…too many injuries at this point," another wrote.

The Buccaneers signed Jones, 33, in hopes of reviving his once-great NFL career. He had a decent showing in his first game with Tampa, reeling in three catches for 69 yards. But since then, he's played in just one game and notched one catch.

Fortunately for the Bucs, Russell Gage will be active after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

This afternoon's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium.