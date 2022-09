FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Not only did the Patriots leave the field with a loss, but also extreme concern when it comes to quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was rolled up on late in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens. And after the game, Boston Sports Journal's Greg A. Bedard shared a photo of a visibly pained Jones being helped into the locker room.

The NFL world reacted to the picture out of Foxborough on social media.

Here's to hoping it's not as bad as it looks.