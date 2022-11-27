NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Odell Beckham Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly escorted off a plane for unruly behavior on Sunday.

According to FOX Sports talk show host Andy Slater, Beckham "was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday." Noting, "Flight crew said the NFL WR was in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt, I’m told. The Los Angeles bound flight was delayed after Beckham refused to leave making everybody get off."

Not long after, Slater shared video of the three-time Pro Bowler being escorted through the ticketing area by airport police.

The NFL world reacted to the concerning OBJ story out of South Beach over the weekend.

"Definitely a future Cowboy," a fan replied.

"If I had a dollar for every time I was aggressively hungover or still drunk in my twenties I could have paid for Odell’s flight," another user said. "Get it together rookie."

"Jeez..." commented Cleveland sports radio host Adam the Bull.

"Jimmy Haslam: 'I'm interested.'"

"Ambien? Late night in Miami? One final hurrah before joining an NFL team for the stretch run? Jerry Jones won’t care about this Odell Beckham incident," tweeted Jason McIntyre.

"WOAT human behavior," said Jack Kennedy. "If you force a plane to be delayed while you get kicked off you should be put on a federal no-fly list for a year. If you force a de-boarding you should be banned for 5."

Definitely a situation to monitor as the Odell sweepstakes was set to heat up.