NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Zach Wilson Report

The Zach Wilson era hasn't been anything like what the Jets had hoped. And now, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Wilson has lost confidence in himself and perhaps worse, the team has lost confidence in him too.

When asked on "FOX NFL Sunday" whether Wilson's benching was just a one-game situation or something longer, Glazer told his colleagues New York will not put him back in until that confidence is regained.

The NFL world reacted to the concerning news regarding the Jets former No. 2 overall pick on social media.

"Zach Wilson was all hype," one user explained. "He was the best athlete on the field in a weird covid season in a weak conference and where teams were scrambling to even schedule opponents. BYU’s team is also older than average which gave a huge advantage under those conditions."

"College QBs should enter drafts a year early and pray they fall in draft just so ACTUAL contenders can take them and [develop] them. Or at least orgs that know how to develop QBs. Jets are kind of contending but they not a real QB developing team," another fan said.

"I think we all have tbh."

"Confidence is half the battle in life."

"Let's be real. Ppl have gotta stop over blowing these pro days. That's the only reason he went as high, that 1 throw and the media hyping it," another laughed.

For now, it appears to be Mike White's job to lose.