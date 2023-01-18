NFL World Reacts To The Condoleezza Rice Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is part of the ownership group that purchased the Denver Broncos last summer. And according to recent reports from NFL insider Peter Schrager, the former politician is playing a "prominent role" in the team's current head coaching search.

The Broncos are on the hunt for their next sideline leader following the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"Pretty cool note. In addition to others in the ownership group and executive leaders with the team, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has played a prominent role in the Broncos HC search," Schrager reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the news of Rice's involvement.

"This is known to Broncos fans, but probably a good sign if you want Payton. He has mentioned how important ownership is and statement like this by an insider and colleague in Schrager makes you go," one fan wrote.

"NFL media go one day without calling a war criminal cool [IMPOSSIBLE]," another said.

"It's only cool bc its a reason I get to hate the broncos even more. what an embarrassing organization," another added.

"Gotta hand it to her. This is exactly what I would want to do in retirement. NCAA football selection committee, Augusta member and now this. Basically just a sports consultant," another wrote.

There are seven known candidates for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy: Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell, David Shaw, Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, DaMeco Ryans and Dan Quinn.