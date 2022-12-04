NFL World Reacts To The Controversial Aaron Rodgers Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After fighting back to steal a 28-19 win on the road, Aaron Rodgers showed he still owns the Bears.

Upon sealing the victory, however, Rodgers decided to salute the quieted Chicago crowd. But the length of time that he held it got some fans to wondering...

"He held that for wayyyyy too long," a user replied.

"Twitter about to go crazy with this one."

"Buddy held that a little long," a fan laughed. "Didn't get why ppl were bugging out at first but nah that was careless."

"Why this man doing the salute ifykyk."

"His biggest achievement every year beating the Bears," a fan commented.

"Nah, he held that way too long."

"I did nazi this coming," another tweeted.

"A new low for Rodgers..."

"That arm out a bit to long for our tastes," another account replied.

No way the internet let's the back-to-back MVP forget about this one.