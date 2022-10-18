NFL World Reacts To The Controversial Mac Jones News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Tuesday, New England beat writer Ben Volin unleashed a controversial take about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones has missed the Patriots' last three games with a high-ankle sprain. Late-round rookie Bailey Zappe has led the team to victory in each of his first two career NFL starts.

Volin says Zappe's success is good for Jones' career arc.

"Making the Pro Bowl [last year] pumped his head up a lot... this kid needed to be humbled," Volin said, per NBC Sports Boston.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement.

"Why are we doing this? What purpose does this serve? Can’t we just get good content about Zappe playing well without turning it into this angle?" one analyst asked.

"Ben Volin is an elite level NFL media clown,"another fan said.

"This isn’t even reporting, this is a ‘grown man’ hating," another added.

After notching limited practice participation this past week and getting listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Jones has a good chance to return for Monday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.