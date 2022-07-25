NFL World Reacts To The Controversial Quarterback Rankings

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A new quarterback ranking for the 2022 season is here, and as with all of the others it is creating quite a stir on social media.

On Monday, Mike Sando of The Athletic revealed the publication's tiered quarterback ranking for the 2022 season. The three newest additions to Tier 1 are Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. Allen, Herbert and Burrow join Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in that coveted top tier.

Eight quarterbacks were given spots in Tier 2. Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray and Matt Ryan all got those slots.

As with every ranking like this, there was disagreement abound. Just about all of the retweets and comments are either bashing certain picks or decrying the evaluation of others:

At the end of the day there's really no objective way to rank quarterbacks. Depending on the criteria you use you can come up with wildly different rankings that might seem absurd to some people.

That being said, it's a bit hard to imagine any of the teams led by quarterbacks outside of those first two teams making the Super Bowl in 2022.

Unless you have a superteam that can win with a middling quarterback or in spite of the quarterback entirely,

What do you think about these quarterback rankings from The Athletic?