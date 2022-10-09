NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Big Win On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the fourth week in a row, Cooper Rush got the start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. And for the fourth week in a row, the Cowboys got the W.

The Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a 22-10 win. The trailed for only a couple of minutes in the game and finished with 13 unanswered points.

Dallas needed only one offensive touchdown as their defense held the usually high-flying Rams to just 10 points. They sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford five times, forced two fumbles and got a key interception off him in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys fans are already celebrating while the broader NFL world is congratulating America's Team for having such a good defense. Just about everyone is excited for next week's game against the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles too.

Cooper Rush has benefited from a defense that is so good that he really doesn't need to do anything other than avoid turning the ball over.

The Cowboys defense has yet to allow 20 points this season and have now held back-to-back opponents to just 10 points. That's the kind of defense that can win championships.

But sooner or later the Cowboys offense is going to need to bail out the defense. It will be interesting to see who will be under center when that time comes.

Until then though, there's going to be a lot of celebrating in the heart of Texas for the surging Cowboys.