NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Broncos Fight

A massive fight broke out on Thursday between some of the Dallas Cowboys players and some of the Denver Broncos players.

The two teams were practicing together when some pushing & shoving happened. That led to a small pile of players on top of each other as the others rushed to break it up.

There was then a second fight that broke out minutes after this one. It involved more pushing and shoving before the players had to be separated.

There's no love lost between these two teams, even though they're not even in the same division or conference.