NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Decision

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a turbulent offseason at the kicker position.

The team entered the preseason with the belief that rookie Jonathan Garibay would be the No. 1 kicker to start the 2022 regular season. But after some serious training camp struggles, the Texas Tech undrafted signee was released earlier this month.

In response to this release, the Cowboys signed veteran kicker Brett Maher to compete with second-year pro Lirim Hajrullahu.

The Dallas organization waived Hajrullahu on Tuesday, leaving Maher as the only kicker on the team's roster.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this messy kicking situation.

"Cowboys took 2 kickers to training camp back on July 25. Neither one made it to the 3rd preseason game," Cowboys insider David Moore wrote.

"The disrespect my boy Lirim gets is unbelievable. Outkicks everyone in camp two years in a row and gets waived," another added.

"It is seriously #MaherSZN again…" another asked.

The Cowboys let former All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein walk after two inconsistent seasons in Dallas from 2020-21. "Greg the Leg" signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Maher will get a chance to prove himself as the Cowboys' lone kicking option in the team's final preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.