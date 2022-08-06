NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Kicker Video

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a rough start with their kicking situation in 2022.

Rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay was expected to win the starting job heading into this year's training camp practices, but the former Texas Tech placekicker has struggled mightily so far.

A clip of Garibay leaving a PAT short during Saturday's practice is going viral on social media.

"Oh my. On a PAT?!" one NFL reporter wrote.

"So how many games will Dallas lose because of the kicker?" another fan asked.

"I might be starting to miss Greg the Leg lol," another said.

"Wtf are we doing here? This was a PAT!!! Get him tf out of camp!!" another added.

The Cowboys let former All-Pro kicker Greg Zuerlein walk after two inconsistent seasons in Dallas from 2020-21. "Greg the Leg" signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

With Garibay's preseason struggles, Lirim Hajrullahu has emerged as a possible started for the Cowboys.