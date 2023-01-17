NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Plan At Kicker

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Almost everything was perfect for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They blew out the Bucs 31-14 and were even up 24-0 in the second half before the Bucs got some garbage time points. The offense put up points, the defense won the turnover battle, but kicker Brett Maher really struggled.

Maher missed four straight extra point attempts, which is something that's rarely seen at the NFL level. That led to some speculation that the Cowboys could look for a new kicker for next Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers but Jerry Jones threw cold water on that.

"No. No. We won't. He's done enough good ones," Jones said.

The NFL community thinks this is the right call. At the end of the day, everyone had bad days sometimes.

Despite Jones saying this, he appears to have walked it back a bit in another quote.

It remains to be seen what happens at that position as the week goes on.