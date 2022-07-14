NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy.

The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Tough but business," one fan wrote.

"Don’t get the thinking here at all. I know what they will say, but I don’t get it," another added.

"I imagine we'll see him again," another said.

Hardy became a fan-favorite for his air time on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2021. Through three games with the Cowboys this past season, he logged 29 yards and one touchdown on four rushing attempts.

The Cowboys' running back depth chart currently consists of Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis.

Hardy, 24, will likely look to regain a practice squad spot ahead of the 2022 season.