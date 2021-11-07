NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Special Helmet Today

The Dallas Cowboys have arguably the most classic uniform in the National Football League, but the NFC East franchise is switching it up on Sunday.

Dallas is honoring the military by wearing a special red stripe on its helmet on Sunday afternoon.

The red-stripe helmets are supposed to honor National Medal of Honor recipients while also paying tribute to the Cowboys’ 1976 team, which wore the helmet.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military — and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

It’s a pretty cool look.

Cowboys wearing the red stripe today on their helmets pic.twitter.com/kDHEuTwWfH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

I couldn’t find a photo of Roger Staubach wearing a visor with his 1976 helmet pic.twitter.com/yyxZneTOOT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 7, 2021

The NFL world is big fans of the new look.

LFG!!!! SALUTE AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO ALL MY VETS AND CURRENT SERVICEMEN AND WOMEN!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/z8QnNpK1D5 — Chuy Hernandez Jr. (@ChuyJr214) November 7, 2021

I shouldn't have taken Broncos +10 https://t.co/WFq1RwbKEt — Pat (@PatBrown954) November 7, 2021

The Cowboys and the Broncos are currently tied, 0-0, midway through the first quarter.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.