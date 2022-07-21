NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Thanksgiving News

"Americas Team" will roll out some throwback uniforms for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2022.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys revealed the retro threads they plan to wear in their Week 12 contest against the New York Giants on November 24.

"Keepin’ it classic with a throwback on Thanksgiving Day!" the team wrote on Twitter alongside a hype video.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these Thanksgiving Day uniforms.

"YES YES YES. Can’t wait for these," Cowboys analyst Kyle Youmans wrote.

"At long last... excited to see the classic unis in action again," another fan added.

"Bringing back the throwback uniforms and helmets is the best decision the @NFL has made in a long time," another said.

This past season, the Cowboys lost their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 36-33 overtime thriller. They haven't claimed victory in their annual holiday contest since 2018.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys' 2022 opponent, the Giants, announced some exciting throwback uniforms of their own. Unfortunately, the team won't be wearing them against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.