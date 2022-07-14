NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Tryout News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The USFL is already proving its worth as a feeder league for the NFL.

Reigning USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, a former standout wide receiver for the TCU Horned Frogs, landed a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Turpin was named the USFL MVP last month after he led the league in both receiving yards and punt return average. The shifty 25-year-old wideout logged 540 receiving yards — 316 of which came after the catch.

He also added 129 rushing yards and six all-purpose touchdowns for the New Jersey Generals.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this tryout news.

"Return specialist with some work in the slot? Wouldn’t mind seeing it," one fan wrote.

"The Cowboys are clearly watching the @USFL, and they obviously like what they see," another added.

Though his slight 5-foot-9, 155-pound frame isn't exactly the NFL prototype, Turpin made a good impression during his pre-draft workouts in 2019. That being said, legal troubles ultimately kept him undrafted and unsigned in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was kicked off the TCU team after a domestic violence accusation in 2018 and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in 2019. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Perhaps the Cowboys will give Turpin another shot at the NFL level.