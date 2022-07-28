NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Wide Receiver Signing

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign reigning USFL MVP, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin, a former standout WR for the TCU Horned Frogs, tried out with the Cowboys last week.

Dallas insider Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com was the first to report this expected signing.

Turpin finished his season with the New Jersey Generals as the leading receiver in the USFL — logging 540 yards (316 yards after catch) on 53 receptions. He also chipped in 129 rushing yards and six all-purpose touchdowns.

If he's able to impress during training camp and preseason, the 25 year old could land a spot on the Cowboys roster as a kick return specialist.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this flashy signing for the Cowboys.

"Oh hell yeah. I LOVE this signing. This guy is a stud," one fan wrote.

"Means we can take CeeDee off punt and Tony off kickoff to keep them healthy. I like it," another added.

"Divisional rival or not… going from the New Jersey Generals to the Dallas Cowboys??? That’s amazing right there. Shoutout to this man!!" another said.

Though his slight 5-foot-9, 155-pound frame isn't exactly the NFL prototype, Turpin made a good impression during his pre-draft workouts in 2019. That being said, legal troubles ultimately kept him undrafted and unsigned in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was kicked off the TCU team after a domestic violence accusation in 2018 and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in 2019. He was sentenced to two years probation.

"I am very interested in the Cowboys acquisition of Kavontae Turpin. Kid needed a 2nd chance and made the most of it and now should provide all sorts of juice to the special teams and perhaps the offense. Legit 4.3 guy who brings the juice," NFL analyst Bob Sturm wrote.

What do you think of this signing?